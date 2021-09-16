Black Keys Announce ‘El Camino’ 10th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition

The Black Keys have announced a 10th-anniversary deluxe edition of their Grammy-winning album El Camino.

The rerelease will be available in a variety of formats, including a Super Deluxe edition comprising five vinyl LPs of four CDs, featuring a remastered version of the album, a previously unreleased concert recording from Portland, Maine, a 2012 BBC Radio 1 session with Zane Lowe, a 2011 Electro-Vox session, a photo book, a limited-edition poster and lithograph and a "new car scent" air freshener. All of those audio goodies will also be available digitally.

Fans who don't want to want to shell out for the Super Deluxe edition can still splurge on a three-LP edition of El Camino that includes the remastered album and the Portland live set. A special fan club version of the three-LP set will be available as well.

Following the Black Keys' 2010 commercial breakthrough album Brothers, El Camino debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, spawning the hit singles "Lonely Boy" and "Gold on the Ceiling," and going double platinum. The LP also won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2013, while "Lonely Boy" collected awards for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

The Black Keys will release the 10th-anniversary deluxe edition of El Camino on Nov. 5. You can see the track listing below.

In the meantime, if you want to hear singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney get back to their grimy, basement-blues roots, you can check out their new hill country blues covers album, Delta Kream, released in May.

The Black Keys, 'El Camino' 10-Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track Listing

Remastered 'El Camino' Album

Lonely Boy

Dead and Gone

Gold on the Ceiling

Little Black Submarines

Money Maker

Run Right Back

Sister

Hell of a Season

Stop Stop

Nova Baby

Mind Eraser

Live in Portland, ME

Howlin’ for You

Next Girl

Run Right Back

Same Old Thing

Dead and Gone

Gold on the Ceiling

Thickfreakness

Girl Is on my mind

I’ll Be Your Man/ Your Touch

Little Black Submarines

Money Maker

Strange Times

Chop and Change

Nova Baby

Ten Cent Pistol

Tighten Up

Lonely Boy

Everlasting Light

She’s Long Gone

I Got Mine

Zane Lowe BBC Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)

Howlin’ for You

Next Girl

Gold on the Ceiling

Thickfreakness

I’ll Be Your Man

Your Touch

Little Black Submarines

Dead and Gone

Tighten Up

Lonely Boy

I Got Mine

Electro Vox Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)

Dead and Gone

Gold on the Ceiling

Howlin’ For You

Lonely Boy

Money Maker

Next Girl

Run Right Back

Sister

Tighten Up