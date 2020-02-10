The Black Crowes' founding siblings Chris and Rich Robinson have announced a short acoustic tour under the moniker Brothers of a Feather. The special concerts will take place throughout February and March, ahead of the Crowes' full-band Shake Your Money Maker anniversary tour set to kick off this summer.

The "acoustic evening" with the group's remaining original members hits venues in London and Amsterdam before coming stateside for a stretch of nine additional dates. Those include stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Nashville. Tickets go on sale Monday (Feb. 10) at noon local time via the band's website.

"And now for something completely different," the brothers announced this week. The "intimate promotional run coincides with this week's [30th] anniversary of the band's debut album Shake Your Money Maker. Come join the brothers to hear stripped down versions of all your favorites ahead of this summer's world tour."

Earlier this month, Rich, the Black Crowes' guitarist, shot down previous reports that he had once vetoed a possible writing collaboration with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. "Not true," the musician explained of the rumor.

Late last year, following the surprising news of the two brothers' reunion, frontman Chris explained why the pair eschewed using past Black Crowes members to celebrate their debut album's anniversary.

"That was the first thing Rich and I agreed on," the singer told Rolling Stone in an interview at the time. "We don't want anyone from the solo groups. We don't want anyone from the past."

See the Brothers of a Feather tour dates below.

Brothers of a Feather Winter 2020 Acoustic Tour Dates

Feb. 12 – London, England @ Omeara

Feb. 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord

Feb. 19 – Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

Feb. 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

Feb. 25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Feb. 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall

Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Antone's Nightclub

March 2 – Denver, Colo. @ Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

March 4 – Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge

March 6 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel