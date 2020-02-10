The Black Crowes’ Robinson Siblings Announce ‘Brothers of a Feather’ Acoustic Tour Dates
The Black Crowes' founding siblings Chris and Rich Robinson have announced a short acoustic tour under the moniker Brothers of a Feather. The special concerts will take place throughout February and March, ahead of the Crowes' full-band Shake Your Money Maker anniversary tour set to kick off this summer.
The "acoustic evening" with the group's remaining original members hits venues in London and Amsterdam before coming stateside for a stretch of nine additional dates. Those include stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Nashville. Tickets go on sale Monday (Feb. 10) at noon local time via the band's website.
"And now for something completely different," the brothers announced this week. The "intimate promotional run coincides with this week's [30th] anniversary of the band's debut album Shake Your Money Maker. Come join the brothers to hear stripped down versions of all your favorites ahead of this summer's world tour."
Earlier this month, Rich, the Black Crowes' guitarist, shot down previous reports that he had once vetoed a possible writing collaboration with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page. "Not true," the musician explained of the rumor.
Late last year, following the surprising news of the two brothers' reunion, frontman Chris explained why the pair eschewed using past Black Crowes members to celebrate their debut album's anniversary.
"That was the first thing Rich and I agreed on," the singer told Rolling Stone in an interview at the time. "We don't want anyone from the solo groups. We don't want anyone from the past."
See the Brothers of a Feather tour dates below.
Brothers of a Feather Winter 2020 Acoustic Tour Dates
Feb. 12 – London, England @ Omeara
Feb. 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord
Feb. 19 – Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
Feb. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry at the Fillmore
Feb. 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
Feb. 25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
Feb. 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall
Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Antone's Nightclub
March 2 – Denver, Colo. @ Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
March 4 – Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge
March 6 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel
Top 90 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1990s