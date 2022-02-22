The Black Crowes Announce Huge ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ 2022 Tour

The Black Crowes' have just announced a massive summer tour in continued celebration of their historic 1990 breakthrough album, Shake Your Money Maker.

The group's original plans to celebrate the record's 30th anniversary on the road in 2020 were dashed by the pandemic, but the reunion finally got underway last year and now the veteran group is looking to keep that momentum rolling with 34 stops in the United States and Canada this summer.

The first stretch of dates spans June 9 through July 24 with some time off before packing everything back up for another round of stops from Aug. 13 through Aug. 27.

Fans can expect to see The Black Crowes perform Shake Your Money Maker in its entirety, alongside "all the hits," as advertised on the tour and ticketing section of the group's website.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 25 at 10AM local time and a list of all the upcoming tour dates can be viewed directly below.

Black Crowes 2022 Tour Dates

June 09 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 11 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

June 12 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

June 15 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

June 16 - Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater

June 18 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 19 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with special guests Drivin N Cryin)

June 22 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

June 23 - Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts (on sale now)

June 25 - Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

June 27 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 29 - Lenox, Mass. @ Tanglewood (on sale March 10)

June 30 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summerstage

July 02 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Spa & Resort

July 03 - Scranton, Pa. @ Peach Festival (on sale now)

July 05 - Windsor, Ontario @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor (with special guests the Trews)

July 06 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage (with special guests the Trews)

July 09 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort (on sale February 26)

July 11 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater

July 12 - Highland Park, Ill. @ Ravinia Park (member on-sale March 30 / general on-sale May 4)

July 17 - Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre

July 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ venue to be confirmed

July 21 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 22 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

July 24 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl (on sale February 24)

Aug. 13 - Missoula, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Boise, Idaho @ Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ venue to be confirmed

Aug. 19 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue

Aug. 20 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Aug. 27 - Miami, Okla. @ Buffalo Run Casino