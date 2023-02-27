The Presque Isle Police Department said several bison are on the loose near Quoggy Jo Ski Center. Officials are advising people to be aware of the situation when driving in the area.

Bison on the Loose in Presque Isle, Maine

The animals were also spotted on Maple Grove Road in Presque Isle, according to WAGM.

The information was released around 8:30 am on Monday, February 27.

Bison on the Loose in 2022, Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield

In March, 2022, bison were on the loose between Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield. Read more below about last year’s experience, including the rescue. (The photo above is courtesy of Debbie Maynard from 2022).

