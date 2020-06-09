It's been 29 years since we've seen Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on the big screen together, but the wait is finally almost over. The first official trailer and poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music has been released by Orion Pictures today (June 9), which has previously been declared "Bill and Ted Day."

In the third installment of the franchise, William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan return once again for another rock and roll adventure to travel through time and save the world with their song. But now, they have families involved — Samara Weaving portrays Bill's daughter, Thea, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Ted's daughter Billie.

And don't fret — Death from Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey is back as well, played by William Sadler.

Other stars in the film include rapper Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor and more. The movie will be out August 21. Check out the poster and trailer below.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Orion Pictures

Bill & Ted Face the Music — Official Trailer #1