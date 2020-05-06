Bill & Ted Face the Music is due to be released this summer. But there's one thing the filmmakers still need to complete the long-awaited Bill & Ted sequel, and that's the participation of fans. Want a chance to be in the movie? The film is now accepting video submissions of moviegoers' best rockstar moves.

Ready to rock out with Bill and Ted? It doesn't matter if you own an instrument or just want to show off your air guitar chops. Either way, the "Party On With Bill & Ted" campaign provides a backing track for headbangers to use. Simply rock out to the 30-second selection and send in your clip by May 20.

An accompanying website provides further instructions and tips on how to give your video the best chance for inclusion. "Film yourself, family, friends and even your pets rocking out!" a prompt explains. "Learn the tempo or play the demo in the background for yourself. It's okay if you can't play."

Screenwriter Ed Solomon first made note of fans' chance to participate earlier this week on Twitter. Along with Chris Matheson, he's the creator of the franchise that Wyld Stallyns devotees know and love. The pair wrote both the original Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991).

It's been a long time coming for movie fans to get a third film that follows beloved characters Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). In Bill & Ted Face the Music, the pair's children are reportedly at the center of a new adventure. Now's your chance to take part.

Submit your video to "Party On With Bill & Ted" here.