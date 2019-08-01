‘Jimi Hendrix’ to Appear in ‘Bill & Ted 3′

The upcoming third installment in the Bill & Ted franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music, will include a character playing Jimi Hendrix. Actor DazMann Still is playing the guitar legend.

Metro has gotten a hold of some photos from the production in New Orleans, and they feature Still in costume, as well as Jeremiah Craft as Louis Armstrong, Daniel Door as Mozart and Sharon Gee as Chinese music pioneer Ling Lun.

Four months ago, stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter officially revealed that they were making Face the Music, which is expected to arrive in August 2020, 31 years after they were introduced to the world in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 29 following its sequel, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. The official synopsis for the new film declares that "the stakes are higher than ever for William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore 'Ted' Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends."

Reeves gave a bit more info on an episode of The Graham Norton Show. "Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that," he said. "The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song it’s not just the world, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart."

Helping them will be their daughters, Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving), and William Sadler will reprise his Bogus Journey role as Death. Other historical characters represented in the film are Gandhi and Sacagawea.