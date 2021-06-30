BREAKING: Bill Cosby to Be Released From Prison; Sentence Overturned

Bill Cosby will be released from a Pennsylvania prison soon.

The 83-year-old actor, known as "America's Dad" for years, was serving a prison sentence in Montgomery County, Pa. for charges related to sexual assault.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court just overturned those convictions saying they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor that prevented him from being charged in the case.

Cosby was set to serve more than 10 years in prison. He has served about two years to date.

He was charged in 2015 just days before a 12-year statute of limitations expired in his case.

Legal experts say that Cosby could be released from prison quite quickly following today's news.