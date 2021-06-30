Red Sox Rally Again Beat Royals 7-6 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox rallied 3 times on Tuesday night, to earn their 27th come-from-behind victory, beating the Kansas City Royals at steamy Fenway Park 7-6. Gametime temperature was 95 degrees.

Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez each extended their on-base streaks. Bogaerts is now at 24 games while Martinez is at 18 games. They are the longest active on-base streaks in the majors. Bogaerts' 24 games ties the Red Sox longest this season, set by Alex Verdugo April 5-May 6

Martinez was 2-2, walking twice. He had a double and drove in 4 runs on the night

Bogaerts was 1-4 with a RBI single and walked once.

Hunter Renfro was 1-3 with a sacrifice fly driving in a run, his 41st of the season.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-3

Alex Verdugo threw out Salvador Perez at 3rd base in the 6th inning. It was Verdugo's 5th outfield assist of the season and the Red Sox' major league leading 24th of the season.

Nick Pivetta wasn't sharp on the mound. He went 4.1 innings allowing 9 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 2. The Royals hit 3 homers off of him.

The relief corps was stellar again. Yacksel Rios (1.2 innings) Darwinzon Hernandez (1.0 inning), Adam Ottavino (1.0 inning) and Matt Barnes (1.0 inning) combined for 4.2 scoreless innings. They haven't allowed an earned run in the last 3 games (11.0 innings)

Barnes picked up his 18th save of the season, striking out the side in the 9th inning.

The Royals have now lost their 7th straight game. Michael Taylor was 3-3 with a home run, his 7th of the season and drove in 3 runs. Ryan O'Hearn hit his 6th homer of the season and Whit Merrifield hit his 8th homer of the season

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Tampa Bay Rays fell to the Washington Nationals 4-3 and combined with the Red Sox win, means the Red Sox are 2.0 games ahead of the Rays, a season best 18 games over .500 with a 49-31 record.

The Red Sox and Rays will play game 3 of the 4 game series Wednesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 and first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.