Tom Brady is Now Attempting to Champion the Cryptocurrency World

Tom Brady is no stranger to being a champion, that goes without saying. He championed the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl Championships, and last year, in his first season with a long-time struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise, led them to the title as well.

But yesterday, Tom announced he's working on tackling a different championship -- cryptocurrency.

What is cryptocurrency?

According to Nerdwallet, cryptocurrency is "a form of payment that can be exchanged online for goods and services." They go on to say that some companies have issued their own currencies, which are better known as tokens, which can be used specifically for that company's goods and services only. For example, think of a specific gift card -- you wouldn't be able to use a gift card for HiFi Donuts in Portland, Maine at LaFesta Pizza in Dover, New Hampshire.

Who is FTX?

In his Instagram post, Tom announced that he's partnering with FTX in order to help build the future of crypto. According to Forbes, FTX is one of the many global crypto exchanges and was founded back in 2017. The exchange fancies itself as "a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders."

Forbes reports that both Tom and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are both hopping onboard the partnership with FTX, with Tom serving as a brand ambassador while Gisele is joining on as an Environmental & Social Initiatives advisor. Gisele will be tasked with helping the FTX team reduce their carbon footprint while also promoting equity and diversity.

Forbes reports that as part of the deal, both Tom and Gisele will receive crypto as part of the deal and also agreed to make multi-million dollar donations to charity.

If you've been skeptical of entering the crypto world before, will you dip your toes in the water now that people as prominent as TB12 and Gisele have, or will you steer clear of it for now and stick to regular currency? Or maybe a mix of both scenarios?

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.