Big East Scoring Leaders and Updated Class B North Heal Point Standings – February 3

The last day for countable High School Basketball games is a week from today, February 10th. With the storm coming, and teams playing a full slate of games, there will be some teams that won't be able to complete their full 18 game schedule.

Here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Thursday, February 3rd.

Class B Girls

Old Town 13-1 Hermon 13-2 MDI 12-4 Foxcroft Academy 8-5 Ellsworth 9-6 Presque Isle 10-6 Waterville 9-3 Caribou 7-7 Washington Academy 8-6 Houlton 6-5 MCI 6-8 Mount View 5-8 Belfast 2-9 Orono 4-10 Winslow 3-12 Bucksport 2-12 John Bapst 1-13

Class B Boys

Ellsworth 15-0 Foxcroft Academy 12-4 Orono 13-3 Old Town 12-3 Winslow 11-3 Mount View 9-5 Presque Isle 8-7 Houlton 6-6 Hermon 9-7 John Bapst 7-8 Washington Academy 4-10 MDI 3-13 Caribou 3-11 Bucksport 3-9 Belfast 3-12 MCI 3-12 Waterville 1-14

Wednesday February 2nd's Results

Hermon Girls 46 Ellsworth 30

MDI Girls 45 Bucksport 16

Presque Isle Girls 54 Houlton 46

Foxcroft Academy Girls 42 John Bapst 29

Hermon Boys 46 MDI 30

Foxcroft Academy Boys 52 John Bapst 29

Orono Boys 59 Houlton 44

Big East Girl's Basketball Scoring Leaders for Stats Received Through 1/31

Saige Evans - Old Town 16.9 Claire Gaetani - John Bapst 14.9 Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth 14.8 Mia Henderson - Houlton 14.7 Abby Leahy - Caribou 14.6 Faith Sjoberg - Presque Isle 14.3 Maddie Lebel - Hermon 14.0 Madelyn Deprey - Caribou 12.1 Madelyn Emerson - Old Town 11.8 Annie Raynes - Foxcroft Academy 11.4

Big East Boy's Basketball Scoring Leaders for Stats Received Through 1/31

1. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth 19.6

2. Pierce Walston - Orono 17.8

3. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth 17.3

4. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle 17.1

5. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft Academy and Braydon Brown - Old Town 16.4

7. Xavier McAtee - Presque Isle 16.3

8. Isaiah Gentle - Houlton 15.1

9. Ty Giberson - Bucksport 14.7

10. Caden Crocker - Foxcroft Academy 13.0