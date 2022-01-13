Best of #MaineLife On Instagram January 2022

Maine in winter is a pretty spectacular occasion and #MaineLife on Instagram is sharing the popularity of the beautiful sights of our scenic New England state during the depths of the cold season.

Trending popular photos on Instagram that include the hashtag 'MaineLife' reflect what we Mainers experience on a daily basis but see through the eyes of the lens. #MaineLife captures one moment in time that seems to call attention to the actual 'Maine Life' we Mainers don't take in regularly as we should. It's a unique experience and it's rather stunning.

Get your dose of #MaineLife through these popular posts right now on Instagram and take a moment to appreciate the beauty of Maine as shown on social media. Who knows- maybe you'll be inspired to capture your own moments in Maine share what #MaineLife is, to yourself and the world.

