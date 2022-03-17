A Hidden Camera Has Been Found Inside a Lewiston, Maine College Bathroom

According to WGME 13, a camera has been found hidden inside a dorm bathroom, apparently hidden inside a fixture.

WGME reports that the camera was found inside a fixture of a bathroom at a dorm at Bates College in Lewiston. The camera was reportedly located in a Frye Street dorm bathroom back on March 2nd.

Police were subsequently contacted to investigate. Officials say that every single bathroom on campus was searched following the discovery and that no other recording devices were found.

Bates College says that the camera was places inside the fixture by a member of their staff but that the staff member no longer works for the school.

