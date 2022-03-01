After Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began last week (Feb. 24), several rock and metal bands concocted their own measures to help support Ukrainians.

Behemoth, Decapitated and The Acacia Strain were among those finding ways to assist. Meanwhile, other artists canceled or postponed performances in Russia in response. A metal group native to Ukraine, Jinjer, confirmed their safety but condemned the invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

See more of the bands who have offered support down near the bottom of this post.

Russia's invasion followed a period of tension between the two countries after Putin in 2021 started stationing troops and equipment near the Ukrainian border in a continuation of the crisis that began in 2014 with the Russo-Ukrainian War, as Vox reported.

The situation became further strained when Putin threatened countries that might try to intercede, per CNN. "Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so, to create threats for our country, for our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history," Putin said last week.

Subsequently, according to The New York Times, Putin declared a nuclear alert on Sunday (Feb. 27) when he ordered his forces into "special combat readiness." The White House and U.S. President Joe Biden are now carefully maneuvering to try and avoid escalation.

This is an ongoing list. It will be updated with more bands giving support to Ukraine.

