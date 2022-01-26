11 Bands That Never Reunited With Their Classic Singers

Lead singers are perhaps the most essential and synonymous parts of bands, as they’re often responsible for establishing the act’s overarching persona (voice, look, lyrics, stage presence, etc.)

Of course, they could fit in perfectly and – for whatever reason – still end up resigning or being asked to leave at some point. Just because they were there first, or there during the group’s heyday, doesn’t mean that they’ll stick around forever.

Sure, a lot of them eventually rejoined with their past ensembles, but as the 11 cases below illustrate, even some truly iconic performers were never given the same spotlight again.

11 Bands That Never Reunited With Their Classic Singer Pour one out for these former vocalists.