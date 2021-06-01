Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in June

June is certainly in bloom with a wealth of rock star birthdays and odds are if you were born during the sixth month of the year, you'll likely share a birthday with at least one rocker.

It's easily the most populated birthday month of the year so far for rock stars, with rock legends such as Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Ian Paice and more blowing out candles for rock's elder generation.

You've got two members of Slayer, two members of Korn and two members of Pixies all marking another year off the calendar and members of Bring Me the Horizon, All Time Low, Twenty One Pilots and Paramore holding it down for the under-40 crowd.

So scroll through the gallery below and see if you share a June birthday with a rock star.