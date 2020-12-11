Another year has come and gone and while 2020 will be remembered as one of the most difficult years of our lifetime, there were some shining lights in the rock world. In fact, we've picked our 66 Best Rock Songs that we feel offers a pretty eclectic reflection of 2020.

In a year where we lost Eddie Van Halen, we saw the promise and potential of his son Wolfgang Van Halen with his moving debut single "Distance." And Wolfgang wasn't the only new name to take note of in 2020 with impressive entries from up and coming acts such as Holding Absence, Ayron Jones, Dead Posey and the Dirty Nil.

The year also gave us the return of H.I.M.'s Ville Valo (under the moniker VV), a payoff for the long-rumored AC/DC reuniting of their longtime lineup, a fresh Ozzy Osbourne record and a Chris Cornell cover that floored us.

We also saw a well received transition to pop-punk by rapper Machine Gun Kelly that brought in new rock fans and continued success from rock airwaves staples Five Finger Death Punch, Deftones, Evanescence, Pearl Jam and Green Day. And there was also a Corey Taylor solo album giving us one of the year's top radio tracks.

There was plenty to celebrate musically in 2020 and we invite you to scroll through our picks for the 66 Best Rock Songs of 2020 in the gallery below.