Baileyville Police Department Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Honestly, one wouldn't expect anything less from the Baileyville Police Department. Led by Chief Bob Fitzsimmons, they are one of the most community minded police departments in the State of Maine.

Photo Baileyville Police Department via Facebook

For the month of October, they will be wearing Pink Police Badges. A small gesture that means so much to those who have fought, or who are fighting breast cancer. And let's face it, we all know someone, who has battled or is battling this disease.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The key to survival is early detection. Now's the perfect time to schedule a mammogram if you are due. Not sure if you are? Talk to your doctor. And guys.. now's the perfect time to remind your wife or girlfriend about a mammogram.

Last year the Ellsworth Police Department added a decal to a cruiser

Photo Ellsworth Police Department via Facebook

Back in 2016 the Ellsworth Police Department had a cruiser go Pink

Photo Ellsworth Police Department

And in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness and the fact that when one has cancer, the entire family has to rally around the the one who is sick, here's Martina McBride