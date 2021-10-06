Maine State Police on Wednesday unveiled its pink-themed cruisers for Breast Cancer Awareness Month as the Maine State Troopers Foundation kicked off the 2021 Pink Patch Initiative.

This initiative involves the MSTF selling pink-themed Maine State Police patches with 100-percent of the proceeds benefiting two Maine-based nonprofits: Cary Medical Center’s “Pink Aroostook Program” and Sarah’s House of Maine.

“We are proud of the partnership of the Maine State Police and the Maine State Troopers Foundation which allows us to support Maine-based cancer charities,” said Col. John Cote, Chief of the Maine State Police. “Cancer continues to impact many Maine families and we hope our efforts can make a difference in their treatments and the battles they face.”

To purchase a Pink Patch, send $10, plus a $1 processing fee to Sgt. Aaron Turcotte, RE: Pink Patch Project, 198 Maine Ave., Bangor, ME 04401. Please make your check payable to the Maine State Troopers Foundation.

Pink Aroostook and Cary Medical Center

Cary Medical’s Pink Aroostook is a breast health program designed for support, advocacy, education, and awareness of breast health issues in northern Maine. Cindy Blanchette said she was reminded of a quote she keeps at her desk: “We don’t know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice that we have.”

Sarah’s House of Maine

The mission of Sarah’s House is to provide temporary lodging in a comfortable “home away from home” environment to cancer patients (and their caregivers) receiving treatments at Northern Light Health's Cancer Care Center in Brewer. Sarah’s House in Holden provides an affordable place to stay, and a supportive and caring atmosphere centered around hope and healing.

Maine State Police have outfitted two cruisers with pink decals to help raise awareness of breast cancer during the month of October.

Maine State Police