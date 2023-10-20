Before You Get Dressed Today, You Should Read This First

Today is Wear Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Lucky me I love the color pink. And I am honored to participate.

Scott Miller

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and today October 20th has been designated wear pink day. For awareness. For a sense of comradery and support. And it is also a day to raise money for the cause.

Breast Cancer affects one in eight women in the U.S. every year. And men don’t escape risk of breast cancer either.

Today is part of Men’s Breast Cancer Awareness week (Oct 17th to 23rd). Almost 3 thousand American men are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer.

The wear pink aspect is to promote screening and prevention of the disease.

The month is also a good time to be reminded to have regular screenings.

And to help raise funds for breast cancer research.

The event began in 1985 as a week long awareness campaign by the American Cancer Society. It was eventually extended to a month long event and in 1992 the pink ribbon came into play

134127959 Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

So today a good day to wear pink and remember someone publicly, or quietly. Participate in fundraising with family, friends and co-workers. Observe it quietly. Generally do things your way, and united as a community let us all do our part to keep the awareness aspect of the day and month first and foremost.

And make that appointment for a screening.

