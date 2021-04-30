Augusta Woman To Appear On Jeopardy On Wednesday

Based on a post on her Facebook page, it appears that being on Jeopardy has been a lifelong dream for Jamie Carter Logan.

In a post on her Facebook page, she explains that she has been watching the show for over 30 years and that she wrote a letter to Alex Trebek when she was 8 years old.

And, she has taken the online test every time she has been eligible for the last 15 years. In that time, she has gone through five auditions, two of which were for college Jeopardy!

Finally, her dream has come true!

You can catch her episode on Wednesday, May 5th at 7:30 on WMTW. According to the Jeopardy website, the guest host for her episode will be 60 Minutes' Bill Whitaker.

Jamie is a Portland native who currently resides in Augusta. She is a writer and consultant who does some volunteer work for the Kennebec Historical Society.

We wish Jamie the best of luck and look forward to seeing her on the show.

