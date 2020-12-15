Augusta Man Dead Following Monday Night Accident

According to a press release from the Augusta Police Department, a 41 year old Augusta man is dead following a Monday (December 14th) accident.

At around 10:40 on Monday evening, officers from the Augusta Police Department responded to an accident near 460 Eastern Avenue in Augusta. Arriving on the scene, they found the sole vehicle involved in the accident was a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The occupants of the vehicle were 41 year old Scott W. Jones and his 6 year old daughter. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Augusta Police Department are still trying to determine exactly what happened. If you have any information about the accident, please contact the Augusta Police Department. Just call 207.626.2370.

