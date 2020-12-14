Maine School’s Robocalls Driving Some Parents Crazy

As parents across the nation struggle to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become a common occurrence - a message from the school system alerting you that your child's school is going fully-remote. That's what recently happened to some parents in Aroostook County.

On Sunday, December 13th, administrators at RSU 29 issued an alert to let parents know that, due to positive cases and staff quarantines, Houlton High School would be fully-remote from December 14th through December 18th. According to the press release, students would return to in-class learning on Monday, December 21st.

Obviously, we hope everyone affected will either not contract the virus or will make a speedy recovery. However, that's not the problem.

The problem is that numerous parents reported getting multiple calls with the same message. On the RSU's Facebook page, some parents reported getting the same call as many as 8 or 10 times. Additionally, at least one parent said she had chosen the option to "opt out" of the robocalls, but the calls still kept coming.

In a post on the page, the RSU did indicate that it realized there was an issue with their alert system and they were working hard to get it fixed.

