Attic Fire at The Riverside Motor Court, Caribou, Maine

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department were dispatched to a fire at the Riverside Motor Court just after 10 p.m. Monday night after smoke was seen coming from one of the unit’s roofs.

Crews were able to put out the fire in an attic section of the motel after gaining access. Most of the damage was contained to an area under renovation.

Officials said the cause of the fire is most likely electrical.

Tenants staying at the Riverside Motor Court were temporarily relocated to the Caribou Inn for safety reasons - and until repairs can be made on the damage caused by the fire.

Multiple agencies helped on the scene. The Presque Isle Fire Department as well as the Limestone Fire Department assisted the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department Monday night.

This story will be updated when additional information is available.

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department posted the information on their Facebook page. They also posted photos of the fire at the Riverside Motor Court. Those photos are also in this article (credited to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department).

The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department is located at 121 high Street in Caribou, Maine, 04736. Their business phone number is (207) 493 - 4204. You can reach them by email at cariboufiredept@yahoo.com. They are listed as a government organization, emergency rescue service and fire station on Facebook, and are always open.

Fire at Riverside Motor Court, Caribou, Maine, July 5, 2021

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.