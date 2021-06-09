Astros Continue Mastery of Red Sox Win 7-1 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Houston Astros continued their domination of the Boston Red Sox, winning 7-1 Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Astros scored 1 run in the 1st inning and 5 runs in the 2nd inning and never looked back.

Martin Perez just didn't have the "stuff" Tuesday night, lasting just 2.0 innings, a season low, and gave up a season high 6 runs as he allowed 6 hits, striking out 2 and walking 3.

The Red Sox bullpen effectively shutdown the Astros, but the damage was done. Matt Andriese threw 3.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run while striking out 5. Brandon Workman went 2.0 innings without allowing a run and just 1 hit, while striking out 1 and walking 1. Phillips Valdez pitched the 8th and 9th innings, allowing just 1 hit, but walked 3, while striking out 2.

The Red Sox managed just 6 hits on the night.

Kevin Plawecki singled in the 3rd inning, for Boston's 1st hit, but was removed from the game in the top of the 4th inning with a jaw contusion.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-3, and is hitting 10-24 (.417) in his current 6-game hitting streak

Christian Vazquez who came in for Plawecki was 1-2 and Kike Hernandez was 2-4 with a single and double.

For Houston Framber Valdez went 7.1 innings allowing just 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 8 and hit 2 batters.

Carlos Correa was 3-5 with a home run and drove in 2 runs

Yordan Alvarez was 1-3 with a homer and drove in 2 runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

With the Red Sox loss and Tampa Bay's 3-1 victory over the Washington Nationals, Boston is in 2nd place 1.5 games out of 1st place. The Red Sox and Astros play game 2 of the 3 game series Wednesday night. Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) is scheduled to pitch for Boston, with the pregame starting at 6:10 and first pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.