Aroostook River Fun Run Cancelled

Aroostook River Fun Run press release: The Presque Isle Rotary Club, Presque Isle Kiwanis Club and the Washburn Rotary Club met via email April 9th and determined that the present status of life in Northern Maine makes it necessary to cancel the Aroostook River Fun Run, scheduled for May 16, 2020. We must acknowledge the effect Covid-19 is having on our community. The requirement for social distancing makes this event unmanageable.

We look forward to seeing you next year on the third weekend in May, May 15th, 2021.

If you have already registered for the 2020 event, your registration will be refunded. If you have purchased raffle tickets, the tickets will be held and drawn during the event in 2021.

We want to thank our many sponsors for their ongoing support of this event, Presque Isle Fish & Game Club, Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, Machias Savings Bank, Huber Engineered Woods, City of Presque Isle, Town of Washburn, Presque Isle Rotary, Washburn Rotary and Presque Isle Kiwanis. The following donors provide gifts and prizes for entrants: North Maine Woods, Coca-Cola, Verizon Wireless, Walmart and Marden’s This event and many more like it would not be possible without the support of our local businesses. We look forward to working with our sponsors again in 2021 to host an event which celebrates the beauty of Aroostook County.

We look forward to seeing you and your friends in 2021.

Thank you for your interest in this event.