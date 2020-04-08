Aroostook Agency on Aging Home-Delivered Meals

The Aroostook Agency on Aging is providing home-delivered meals on wheels for people 60-years-old and above, as well as for many disabled people.

They offer hot and frozen meals.

The agency said, “We never ask for payment; our funding source requires us to offer the opportunity for those who participate to donate. The suggested donation is $3.00 per meal.”

Read the details and contact information from the Aroostook Agency on Aging: