Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Sanctuary’ Is for Sale for $1.65 Million

Arlo Guthrie is selling his Sebastian, Fla., home for $1.65 million.

The listing, held by Janyne Kenworthy of Sotheby's International Realty, calls it a "one-of-a-kind sanctuary." It's constructed of concrete, steel and stone, and suffered no damage when Hurricane Matthew, a Category Five storm, blew through the region in 2016.

Guthrie bought the home 35 years ago, the listing notes. In 2010, he designed and built the house on the land. The home contains four bedrooms (two master, two guest) and two and a half bathrooms. The masters each have its own riverfront deck and share a "deluxe spa bathroom surrounding a tropical courtyard garden, complete with outdoor shower and riverfront salt-water pool."

The ground floor includes a professional kitchen and large windows that allow lots of natural light to flood the living areas. As you can see from the photos below, the property fronts the Indian River, offering panoramic views of the water and the Sebastian Inlet Bridge, with a white-sand beach and space for a dock. The three-car garage is semi-attached, including 45 feet of parking.

In addition to the one-acre home, the price also includes a partially cleared two-acre parcel across the street zoned to build either 16 multi-family homes, four estates or a compound.

Guthrie will begin a tour at the Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Fla., this weekend. He'll remain on the road through July 4, when he wraps up at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto with Judy Collins. You can see all the dates at his website.