Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Winter Storm Watch in effect from February 6, 07:00 AM EST until February 8, 04:00 AM EST

Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night : Increasing clouds, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -11. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday : Snow, mainly after 11am. High near 21. Wind chill values as low as -8. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday Night : Snow. Low around 20. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday : Snow. High near 23. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Friday Night : Snow, mainly before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Low around 4. Northeast wind around 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday : Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Sunday : A slight chance of snow showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night : A chance of snow showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday : A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night : A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

