Aroostook Milling Company Closes Store in Preque Isle, Maine

Aroostook Milling Company says it is closing the store on Parsons Road in Presque Isle effective immediately.

The Houlton-based company broke the news on Facebook yesterday and thanked the Presque Isle community for its support over the past four years.

The Aroostook Milling facility in Houlton, which has been in business since 1948, will remain open.

The family-owned company manufactures and sells various agricultural and pet supplies, including feeds, lawn and garden products, landscaping tools, wood pellets and coal.

Aroostook Milling products will be available beginning today at Haney’s Building Specialties in Caribou.

The company says it is helping employees at the closed store in Presque Isle find other employment.