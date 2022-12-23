Are You on Santa’s Naughty or Nice List?

With Christmas just days away, the anticipation is high! Here's something fun to do with your children, or if you are like me, just as a good check-up where you are on Santa's Naughty or Nice List!

claus.com claus.com loading...

All you have to do is type your name in HERE and the website instantly checks in with Santa and tells you where you stand on the Naughty or Nice List! It does change throughout the month, because so does your behavior!

Holy, I didn't think that the elves and Santa was watching that closely last February, but obviously they were! And let's face it, who doesn't love kissing wet Dane noses?!

Get our free mobile app