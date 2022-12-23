The Real Santa Loves Sending Texts to Children in New England

How fun is this! I ran across it and so wish I had this as a kid. Technology has made it possible for Santa Claus to send us texts with photos and videos from the North Pole. This isn't a cartoon thing, but the real jolly fellow.

Who doesn't want Santa reaching out and sharing photos and fun as he, the elves, and reindeer get prepped and ready for Christmas Day?

Children must love this, and to be honest, even us adults may want to get in on it to let out the kid in us during this magical time of year.

The website is called 'Texts From Santa.'

Apparently, there are even games and personalized texts and videos, too, depending on how you want to communicate with Santa and his crew in the North Pole.

Okay, are you ready? Just click here to start the fun!

