The Presque Isle Elks are hosting their Elks Family Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day, December 25 at the lodge on Maine Street in Presque Isle.

The Presque Isle Elks Host Their Elks Family Christmas Dinner

There will be five courses at the sit down dinner including roast turkey, baked ham, potatoes, stuffing, veggies and desserts including a variety of cream and berry pies.

The festivities kick off at 11 am with hors d'oeuvres starting at 11:30 am and the meal planned for 12 pm.

Live Music and Entertainment

There will also be live music with the Soggy-Bottom Boyz which includes James “Sheldon” Wright, Leland Clark, Agis Clark, Wendell Hudson, Dale Hudson, Yvette Stephens and Eric Norton.

Sixteenth Christmas Dinner at the Elks Lodge

This is the sixteenth year the local lodge has held the event. The Elks Lodge is located at 508 Main Street in downtown Presque Isle. The Elks said, “Dana Dickinson, who together with his late wife Mary Dickinson, originated the Elks Family Christmas Dinner, will again serve as chairman for this event”

Call for Help with Transportation

If you are unable to travel or need help with transportation, call the Elks at (207) 764-0985.

Social Media and Homepage

Follow the Presque Isle Elks on their Facebook page for updated information and posts. You can also get more information on their homepage.

