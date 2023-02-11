Are New England’s Most Popular Baby Names the Most Unique in America?
Oh, the pride so many of us have living in New England, one of the best, most distinctive regions in the country. And even more so, maybe you think living in Massachusetts beats out every other New England state, or maybe you're a Mainer who can't imagine living anywhere else in New England. That said, are our most popular baby names just as individualized in 2023?
We all find the unique, off-the-beaten-path places we love in each New England state, whether it's where we live or love to vacay. As a region, we're also super special with uniqueness and quaintness all our own, from the side streets and architecture of Boston to the idyllic towns like Kennebunkport and Portsmouth, and the small urban chicness of Portland. From the White Mountains and beautiful lakes of New Hampshire to the ivy league greatness and best seafood in the country, New England's covered bridges and lighthouses, the Berkshires, world-class resorts of Vermont, and sailing heavens of Newport and The Cape, the differences we have are arguably the best. Oh, and our beaches are a blast, too.
So, do our baby names match the uniqueness of each New England state compared to the rest of America?
According to Mental Floss, one of my favorite online magazines, the sameness not just in New England, but the country is sadly a thing.
"Olivia" is the most popular girl's name in the country, and "Liam" the most popular boy's name. So, where did New England states land with the most popular names nationally?
Mental Floss says that the Social Security Administration meticulously tracks the number of newborns with each name for Social Security card applications nationally and state by state, so here's where originality and distinctiveness end. Here are the most popular baby names in each New England state.
Connecticut: Olivia and Noah
Maine: Charlotte and Olive
Massachusetts: Olivia and Noah
New Hampshire: Olivia and Oliver
Rhode Island: Olivia and Liam
Vermont: Charlotte and Henry
Click here to see the most popular names in each state.