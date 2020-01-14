New Allman Brothers Box Set Celebrates Band’s 50th Anniversary

The entire history of the Allman Brothers Band will be celebrated when Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection arrives on Feb. 28.

The 10-LP/five-CD box set is named after the Muddy Waters song that began the band's first-ever jam session, with a 1969 demo version of the track kicking off the first disc. The set runs chronologically all the way through a performance of the same tune that closed out their 2014 farewell show.

In total, Trouble No More contains 61 songs, seven of them previously unreleased, representing 13 different lineups in the band's history.

Produced by Bill Levenson, John Lynskey and Kirk West, the box contains a book with a 9,000-word essay by Lynksey, a recap of all of the lineups, photos of the band and pictures of Allmans memorabilia from their Big House museum in Macon, Ga. The vinyl set adds a wood veneer slipcase with gold lettering. A limited-edition orange-and-red vinyl, designed to look like the inside of a peach, can be pre-ordered exclusively at the band's webstore.

You can see the track listing and an unboxing video below.

News of the set comes less than two weeks after the surviving members of the group's final lineup announced a one-off concert, billed as the Brothers, at New York's Madison Square Garden on March 10.

A lineup featuring Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge and Marc Quinones will be joined by Reese Wynans and Duane Trucks, with a special guest appearance by former Allman Brothers keyboardist Chuck Leavell.

Allman Brothers Band, 'Trouble No More' Track Listing

Disc One: The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part I

"Trouble No More" (Demo)*

"Don’t Want You No More"

"It’s Not My Cross to Bear"

"Dreams"

"Whipping Post"

"I’m Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town" (Live at Ludlow Garage)

"Midnight Rider"

"Revival"

"Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’"

"Hoochie Coochie Man"

"Please Call Home"

"Statesboro Blues" (Live at Fillmore East)

"Stormy Monday" (Live at Fillmore East)

"In Memory of Elizabeth Reed" (Live at Fillmore East)

Disc Two: The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part II

"One Way Out" (Live at Fillmore East)

"You Don’t Love Me" / "Soul Serenade" (Live at A&R Studios)

"Hot ‘Lanta" (Live at A&R Studios)

"Stand Back"

"Melissa"

"Blue Sky"

"Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More" (Live at Mar y Sol)

"Wasted Words"

"Ramblin’ Man"

"Southbound"

"Jessica"

"Early Morning Blues" (Outtake)

Disc Three: The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 – 1981

"Come and Go Blues" (Live at Watkins Glen)

"Mountain Jam" (Live at Watkins Glen)*

"Can’t Lose What You Never Had"

"Win, Lose or Draw"

"High Falls"

"Crazy Love"

"Can’t Take It With You"

"Pegasus"

"Just Ain’t Easy" (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion)

"Hell & High Water"

"Angeline"

"Leavin’"

"Never Knew How Much (I Needed You)"

Disc Four: The Epic Years 1990 – 2000

"Good Clean Fun"

"Seven Turns"

"Gambler’s Roll"

"End of the Line"

"Nobody Knows"

"Low Down Dirty Mean" (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

"Come On Into My Kitchen" (Live at Radio & Records Convention)

"Sailin’ ‘Cross the Devil’s Sea"

"Back Where It All Begins"

"Soulshine"

"No One to Run With"

"I’m Not Crying" (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*

Disc Five: The Peach Years 2000 – 2014

"Loan Me a Dime" (Live at World Music Theatre)*

"Desdemona" (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*

"High Cost of Low Living"

"Old Before My Time"

"Blue Sky" (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*

"Little Martha" (Live at the Beacon Theatre)*

"Black Hearted Woman" (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

"The Sky Is Crying" (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

"'Farewell' speeches" (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

"Trouble No More" (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

* Previously unreleased