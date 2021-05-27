Allman Brothers Band Announce 50th-Anniversary Concert CD and DVD

The Allman Brothers Band will commemorate their 50th anniversary by releasing footage of their March 2020 Madison Square Garden concert on DVD, CD and Blu-ray.

The new collection, titled The Allman Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY, will hit shelves on July 23.

The band has previewed the new release with a live video of “Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’,” off its 1970 sophomore album, Idlewild South.

You can watch the video below.

Founded in 1969 by Duane and Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jai Johanny “Jamoe” Johanson, the Allman Brothers Band has undergone numerous personnel shifts over the past half-century. The blues-rock collective now performs under the name Brothers and features guitarists Derek Trucks and Warren Hayes, drummer Jamoe, bassist Oteil Burbridge, percussionist Marc Quinones, drummer Duane Trucks, keyboardist Reese Wynans and "special guest" Chuck Leavell.

The Brothers last took the stage on March 10, 2020, just a few days before the coronavirus pandemic effectively halted live music, to deliver two career-spanning sets. Betts was unable to make the shows, so Leavell handled vocals on “Blue Sky,” the 1972 song on which Betts made his singing debut.

“It was just starting to dawn on everyone that day that this [coronavirus] isn’t something to fuck around with,” Derek Trucks told Rolling Stone last March, shortly after the shows. “But it also felt like one of the last moments for a long time when people would be able to suspend reality and let go.”

The Allman Brothers/March 10, 2020/Madison Square Garden/New York, NY will be available as a four-CD, three-DVD or two-Blu-ray set. It will also air on concert streaming platform Nugs and Amazon Prime’s new music-video channel, Coda Collection.

The Allman Brothers Band will also reissue a three-CD collection containing footage from their three February 1970 shows at the Fillmore East. The set, titled, Bear’s Sonic Journals: Allman Brothers Band Fillmore East February 1970, hits shelves June 18.

