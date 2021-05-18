Allman Brothers Band’s 1970 Fillmore East Shows Set for Reissue

The Allman Brothers Band will reissue a 2018 album that features recordings from the group's appearance at New York's Fillmore East a year before its more famous shows there.

Bear’s Sonic Journals: Allman Brothers Band Fillmore East February 1970 is set for reissue on June 18 and includes three CDs of material recorded by the Grateful Dead's late sound engineer Owsley “Bear” Stanley.

In addition to several Allman Brothers classics, the recordings include the three earliest known live concert recordings of Dickey Betts’ “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed."

"What I love about that song is if you have a bunch of top-shelf players, they can express themselves beautifully in that song, once they learn it," Betts said in a 2014 interview. "I don’t have a favorite version, but my least favorite is the studio version that we did."

The "Bear's Sonic Journals" set was recently remastered from the original tapes in Stanley's archives, which boasts more than 1,300 live concert recordings from acts like Miles Davis, Johnny Cash, Jefferson Airplane, Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin and others.

A little more than a year after these February 1970 shows, the Allman Brothers Band returned to the Fillmore East. It was then that their classic 1971 LP, At Fillmore East, was recorded over two nights in March 1971. That album helped break the band to a wider audience. Since its release 50 years ago, the original LP has been reissued several times with additional material, most recently in 2014 as a six-disc set.

The upcoming release will also offer liner notes and rare band photos from the Fillmore East in February 1970 and more. You can view the track listing for the set below.

The Allman Brothers Band, 'Bear’s Sonic Journals: Allman Brothers Band Fillmore East February 1970' Track Listing

Disc 1

1) In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Feb. 14) 9:22

2) Hoochie Coochie Man (Feb. 14) 6:05

3) Statesboro Blues (Feb. 11) 4:17

4) Trouble No More (Feb. 11) 4:11

5) Outskirts Of Town (Feb. 13 & 14) 8:30

6) Whipping Post (Feb. 14) 8:11

7) Mountain Jam (Feb. 13 & 14) 30:46

Disc 2

Feb. 11, 1970

1) In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed 11:58

2) Statesboro Blues 4:17

3) Trouble No More 4:42

4) Hoochie Coochie Man 4:35

5) Mountain Jam 18:49 (reel-change gap)

Feb. 13, 1970

1) In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed 7:50

2) Outskirts Of Town 7:48 (end cut)

3) Mountain Jam 18:29 (start cut)

Disc 3

Feb. 14, 1970

1) In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed 9:26

2) Hoochie Coochie Man 5:08

3) Outskirts Of Town 7:57 (reel-change gap)

4) Whipping Post 8:11

5) Mountain Jam 35:01 (reel-change gap)

