Alice Cooper, Tesla and Lita Ford Announce 2020 Summer Tour
Alice Cooper, Tesla and Lita Ford will join forces for a series of summer 2020 tour dates.
The 20-date extension of Cooper's ongoing Ol' Black Eyes Is Back trek will kick off May 30 in Paso Robles, Calif., and conclude June 27 in Detroit. Before this, Ford and Cooper will team up for 15 dates in April.
You can see the complete tour schedule below.
Tickets for all shows except St. Louis go on sale Jan. 24 and are available through Cooper's official website.
Cooper recently paid tribute to some of the garage-rock heroes of his Detroit hometown with the Breadcrumbs EP. He plans to expand upon that theme with his next full-length solo album, which he is currently working on with producer Bob Ezrin.
Alice Cooper and Lita Ford Spring 2020 Tour
April 1 - Peterborough, ON @ Memorial Centre
April 3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Music Hall
April 4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
April 5 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Performing Arts Center
April 7 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre
April 8 - Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre
April 10 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
April 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall
April 13 - Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre
April 15 - Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auction
April 16 - Prince George, BC @ CN Centre
April 18 - Abbotsford, BC @ Entertainment and Sports Centre
April 19 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
April 20 - Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall
April 22 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
Alice Cooper, Tesla and Lita Ford Summer 2020 Tour
May 30 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Ampitheatre
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 3 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
June 5 - Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino
June 6 - Topeka, KS @ Stormont Vail Events Center
June 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre
June 9 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Ampitheatre
June 10 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
June 12 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino (w / Blue Oyster Cult)
June 14 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 16 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 17 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 19 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 20 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 21 - Baltimore, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino (No Tesla)
June 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
June 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
June 27 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre