Tesla Plot ‘Let’s Get Real!’ 2021 North American Tour

Tesla will make their return to the stage in early August on their Let's Get Real! North American tour, which will run through November.

The modern-day cowboys will kick off their trek on Aug. 5 in Grants Pass, Ore., and conclude on Nov. 20 in Tupelo, Miss. They'll be opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd on several dates, and in mid-August they'll play one show apiece with Styx and Kid Rock. Full ticket information can be found on Tesla's website.

The quintet will also sojourn in Quintana Roo, Mexico, for five days as part of the Sands festival at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort. The sold-out event will also include performances by headliner Billy Idol, Cheap Trick, Loverboy and many more.

Tesla played their last live show in February 2020. The rockers had planned to tour North America last April, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone the shows.

"We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing 'real' live concerts again," Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon said in a statement. "There’s nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. Tesla has always taken pride in being a high-energy live band relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help. We are planning some surprises for our fans on this upcoming tour by playing some deeper Tesla cuts as well as a fresh, brand-new song we just wrote. Of course we will play the hits as well, but introducing a fresh new track on this return is something we are very excited about!"

You can see Tesla's 2021 North American tour dates below.

Tesla 'Let's Get Real!' 2021 North American Tour

Aug. 5 – Grants Pass, OR @ Josephine County Fairgrounds

Aug. 6 – Grand Ronde, OR @ Spirit Mountain Casino

Aug. 9 – Sturgis, SD @ Full Throttle Saloon

Aug. 11 – Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

Aug. 12 – Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

Aug. 14 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage

Aug. 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort ^

Aug. 18 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair +

Aug. 20 – Island Lake, IL @ Bands in the Sand at 3D Sideouts

Aug. 21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Aug. 24 – Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre

Aug. 25 – Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

Aug. 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

Sept. 16 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr Pepper Park

Sept. 17 – Ocean City, MD @ O.C. Bike Fest

Sept. 19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 21 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

Sept. 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Oct.1. – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre *

Oct. 16 – Pigeon Forge, TN @ Monsters on the Mountain Festival

Oct. 25 - Oct. 30 – Quintana Roo, MX @ The Sands 2021 at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

Nov. 5 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena *

Nov. 6 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum *

Nov. 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Nov. 13 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum *

Nov. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 19 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center *

Nov. 20 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena *

^ w/ Kid Rock

+ w/ Styx

* w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd