Tesla + Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarists Have COVID, Nix Select Tour Dates

Tesla's Frank Hannon and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke have both tested positive for COVID-19 and the bands have each made the decision to postpone/cancel select shows on their respective tours before both bands link up for joint performances at later dates.

The news comes amid a string of COVID-positive cases among touring rock and metal artists and their crews, forcing postponements, cancelations and, occasionally necessitates a fill-in musician if the band is able to move forward with their scheduled shows.

Tesla performed their first pair of summer shows on August 5 and 6 without guitarist Hannon, while Howie Simon was tapped as his temporary substitute. Their next concert was slated for tonight (Aug. 9) amid the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

"Tesla to postpone their next few engagement due to members of the touring party contracting COVID. The band look forward to returning to the road soon. Please check the official website teslatheband.com for updates," wrote the band on social media yesterday (Aug. 8).

Hannon, on his personal Instagram page, thanked Simon for filling in during his absence from the stage and also noted that COVID had taken a toll on his health.

"I want to thank my friend Howie Simon for stepping in to help us. Please accept my apology for not saying anything sooner, but I’ve not been able to move all week in pain. The day the bus was leaving I woke up [with a] 102 fever, shakes and couldn’t hardly breathe. So I stayed home," he said.

"I’ve been unable to hardly move or function since. Tested positive for COVID. (yes I got the vax, thought maybe it was side [effects]). Howie did the 2 Oregon shows for me, and the guys are postponing more dates until we’re all cleared up and safe .. I love you all LET’s GET REAL," continued Hannon, as seen below.

Regarding southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band has nixed four of their upcoming gigs as Medlocke recovers at home. In the band's statement, reproduced below, they did not clarify whether or not the guitarist had been vaccinated.

Skynyrd Nation, Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition. The show in Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 13 is being rescheduled and will now be Saturday, October 23.

Skynyrd and Tesla, for now, are still scheduled to play together on Aug. 27 in New Jersey in addition to another eight joint performances on the books between later September and mid-November. See those dates here.

Loudwire wishes Hannon and Medlocke and quick and full recovery.