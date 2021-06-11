The folks at the Monsters of Rock Cruise are heading to higher elevations for their next event, announcing the inaugural Monsters on the Mountain three-day-hard rock festival. Located at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the hard rocking weekend will spool out over October 15-17 with Vince Neil and Tesla leading the way.

The weekend promises a mix of hard rock music and interactive events and activities with ticket holders not only receiving complimentary parking but access to the Rock 'n' Roll Vendor Market, Rock N’ Roll Art Gallery, and The Ultimate Tailgate Party, with more to be announced.

In addition to Neil and Tesla, other artists booked for the music weekend include Night Ranger, Winger, Kix, Slaughter, Firehouse, Eclipse, Pat Travers, Bulletboys, Vixen, Kingdom Come, Lynch Mob, Rhino Bucket, Liliac, Native Sons, Gilby Clark, John Corabi, Anthony Corder, Mark Evans, Randy Hansen, and Jeff Scott Soto & Jason Bieler, plus a surprise or two to be announced.

Serving as official event hosts are Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM) and comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit TV show, “That Metal Show”). Plus, SiriusXM’s Boneyard and Hair Nation are certain to keep the party going.

The public on-sale kicks off today (June 11) at 12N ET, with three-day packages starting at $265.00 per person (plus ticketing fees and taxes) and individual day tickets also being available. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit MonstersOnTheMountain.com.

