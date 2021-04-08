After You Get Vaccinated, Sam Adams Would Like To Buy You A Beer

Our very good friends at Samuel Adams Beer have come up with a wonderful thirst- quenching prize for folks 21 and over who get vaccinated against COVID 19.

Starting on Monday April 12, 2021, if you post a picture of your vaccination sticker or bandage on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #shotforsam and tag @samueladamsbeer, they'll send you $7 bucks through Cash App. If you don't have that yet, make sure that you download it from your app store.

Then you can celebrate at your favorite local bar with your first beer on your buds at Sam Adams.

Lucky for us, the video camera was rolling when Sam Adams spokesperson, "Your Cousin, From Boston" got his shot. We love this guy. This is hilarious. Cheers!

Got questions? You can find out more and get all the rules and regulations on the Samuel Adams website.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?