Actor Steve Carell Spotted Vacationing and Dining in Maine

It is most definitely tourist season in Maine, which means people from all over the world are visiting Vacationland for the sights, the food, and the calm. One thing that has seemingly been missing this summer, however, is the celebrity sightings. Over the past few years, summers have been inundated with star sightings like celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actor Seth Rogen, and multimedia icon Oprah Winfrey. We can now add actor Steve Carell to the list after he was spotted multiple times over the past couple of days in Portland and beyond.

Where Did Steve Carell Visit While He Was in Maine?

Shared on Instagram by SteveCarell1962, the superstar actor apparently dined at Flatbread on the Portland waterfront Wednesday evening. Carell was there with his longtime wife Nancy. Both are New England natives, with Steve originally from Acton, Massachusetts, and Nancy from Cohasset, Massachusetts. It's likely the pair were visiting Maine for Nancy's birthday, which was July 19. In a TikTok video, a server stated that she received more than 100% tip from the couple after their dining experience.

Did Steve and Nancy Carell Visit Anywhere Else in Maine?

Another series of photos shared on Instagram by SteveCarell1962 show the couple relaxing at an oceanfront resort somewhere on the border of New Hampshire and Maine. The Instagram account that shared these photos is not the official Steve Carell account, so out of an abundance of privacy, we'll choose not to name the place where the Carell's stayed or may still be staying.

Steve Carell Still Has Ties to New England

Back in 2008, the Marshfield Hills General Store was in danger of closing before Steve Carell swooped in to buy the business. According to the Patriot Ledger, Carell had grown fond of the landmark store and thought it was worth preserving. The Carell's had purchased a vacation home in Marshfield years earlier. Carell's sister-in-law runs the store, which has seen an influx of tourism with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the famed actor.

