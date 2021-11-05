Listen to ABBA’s Final Album, ‘Voyage’

ABBA's final album is streaming in full to coincide with its official release today.

The 10-track Voyage is their first LP since 1981’s The Visitors, after which the Swedish quartet split. They began working on this ninth record five years ago as part of an abandoned live project, and announced it earlier this year with the release of two tracks, "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down.”

Voyage can be heard below.

Benny Andersson recently confirmed that ABBA had already wound down again, with no plans to return. “This is it,” he said. “It’s got to be, you know. I didn’t actually say that ‘this is it’ in 1982. I never said myself that ABBA was never going to happen again. But I can tell you now: This is it.”

Bjorn Ulvaeus said “it was just fun, really, to try and see if we could do something. I think everyone was completely aware that if what we did was not up to the standard that we all wanted, we would just forget about it. There was no pressure in that respect.

“We decided early on that we’re just going to do the songs, the best songs we can right now,” Ulvaeus added. “That meant writing lyrics I could get some of my thoughts of these past 40 years into and add some kind of depth that, hopefully, comes with age – and that makes it different from the lyrics I wrote 40 years ago.”

ABBA are also preparing a new virtual concert experience, set to launch next year at a custom-built venue in London.

“With the help of our younger selves, we travel into the future,” Andersson said when the concept was announced. “It’s not easy to explain but then it hasn’t been done before. When you come to the arena you will have the four of us together with an absolutely glorious 10-piece band. And even if not in the flesh, we will be right there.”