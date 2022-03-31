ABBA Announce ‘The Movie’ Fan Event

ABBA announced a fan event based on a remastered version of their 1977 rockumentary ABBA: The Movie, which will return to theatres for two nights only to make the band’s 50th anniversary.

First released in 1977, the film tells the story of a radio host’s attempt to interview the Swedish group on a tight deadline, while members of their entourage try to prevent it from taking place.

“The film stars the members of ABBA, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Faltskog, and was captured by director Lasse Hallstrom (What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Chocolat, Dear John) during the group’s mega-successful 1977 Australian tour,” distributors Trafalgar said in a statement. “The now cult-classic music film provides a rare look at the hugely popular group during the height of their popularity and includes backstage footage as well as full-length performances of some of ABBA’s greatest hits including ‘Dancing Queen,’ ‘Tiger,’ ‘Name of the Game’ and ‘Eagle.’”

The plot is described as “a slapstick mix of happenstance and error by the young DJ who is tasked with getting the coveted interview, while ABBA’s dedicated bodyguard does everything he can to stop it from happening.” The statement also noted that the movie had been remastered to an “‘A’ quality representation,” while a spokesperson added that "this will be such a fun event for fans to come together and experience ABBA on the big screen for the first time since the 1977 release. We hope everyone will dig deep into their closets to find vintage ’70s outfits to wear in celebration with us!"

ABBA: The Movie Fan Event takes place across North America on May 12 and May 14. Tickets go on sale on April 6 at www.abbamovie.com. Meanwhile, tickets for the band’s Voyage virtual experience in London are already on sale, with the first shows taking place in May and set to continue through the year.