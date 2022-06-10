Fleetwood Mac Won’t Make ABBA-Style Virtual Show

Christine McVie said Fleetwood Mac would pass on the idea of creating a virtual concert in the style of ABBA’s Voyage show.

The concept was hailed by fans and critics after the Swedish group launched it last month, and soon afterward Jimmy Page revealed that Led Zeppelin had considered the idea but couldn’t reach an agreement.

In a new interview with The Guardian, McVie appeared to suggest that Fleetwood Mac also had discussions. "I don’t think we’re doing it," she said. "It’s a novelty. People would rather see the real people, I’m sure."

Elsewhere in the interview, she was asked if she had “blanks” in her memory as a result of the band’s era of overindulgence. “No,” she replied. “I have to say I’m not guilt-free in that department, but Stevie [Nicks] and I were very careful. The boys used to get provided with cocaine in Heineken bottle tops onstage, but Stevie and I only did the tiny little spoons. I suppose sometimes we got a bit out there, but we were quite restrained, really. I always took fairly good care of myself. My drug of choice was cocaine and champagne. I didn’t use any other drugs at all. It’s easy for me to say, but I think it made me perform better. Maybe somebody could tell me different!”

As to the story about demanding a grand piano in every hotel room, McVie said, “I don’t think I ever had a piano in my room. Stevie always did, but she couldn’t play it! So she’d have me come down and play.”

She also surveyed their ‘70s reputation. "Nothing made me cringe," she said. "We all had definite images in the band. Stevie was the Welsh witch. I was Mother Nature. Mick [Fleetwood] was the raving lunatic. Everyone was very different, but we all got on, for the most part. In those days it was just all good clean fun. Well, fairly clean fun!”

McVie was asked what it felt like during the group’s Rumours era when their acrimony spilled into the public consciousness while they were at the top of their fame. "It’s hard to say because we were looking at it from the inside," she replied. "But we were having a blast, and it felt incredible to us that we were writing those songs. That’s all I can say about it, really."