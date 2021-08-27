ABBA Tease Major ‘Voyage’ Announcement

After nearly 40 years out of the spotlight, ABBA are teasing a big announcement — though it’s not clear what exactly it is.

The Swedish pop icons have launched a new website inviting fans to join them on the "ABBA Voyage," with a registration link to be first in line to learn about the new development. They also advertised the ABBA Voyage on social media with a poster featuring four planets and a date: Sept. 2, 2021.

In other words, all signs point to ABBA sharing some big news next week. The announcement is expected to be a long-awaited hologram tour featuring the band members’ younger selves, which they originally announced in 2016.

You can see the post below.

ABBA have also been advertising their newly remastered music videos over the past week with a series of YouTube shorts, and this morning they shared a link to the new-and-improved “Chiquitita” video. The remastering campaign has led some fans to speculate that the band will soon open its vaults and release some never-before-heard goodies.

“Just like the Beatles and other legendary bands have done, it’s time for ABBA to do new remixes and release alternate takes and outtakes,” one fan commented on YouTube. “Please. The fans deserve this.”

Between 1972 and 1983, ABBA scored nine Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the chart-topping smash “Dancing Queen” and the No. 3-peaking “Take a Chance on Me.” The group has sold an estimated 150 million records worldwide, and its ABBA Gold: Greatest Hits compilation has sold 30 million copies worldwide. They’ve infatuated and inspired countless artists, including Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl.

Clearly, there’s still overwhelming demand for new ABBA projects. In 2018, the group announced it would release two new songs, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” The songs have been repeatedly delayed, and to reward fans’ patience, ABBA announced last year that they would instead release five new songs as part of their reunion.