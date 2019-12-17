A.R. Gould Employees Welcomed Into ‘VIP’ Club

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital's “Veterans-In-Partnership” or VIP group welcomed 24 new employees recently.

This impressive group stands out from the other very important employees at the hospital in that they have achieved the status of 20 years or more of service.

The number of VIPs varies as employees retire and others are welcomed into the group. Currently, there are about 162 team members considered VIPs – that’s about 15 percent of the non-profit healthcare organization’s workforce.

New “veterans” welcomed into the elite club for 2019 were, from Presque Isle: Amy Carlisle, Inpatient Care Coordination; Rhonda Cash, Materials Management; Gloria Fletcher, Day Surgery; Steven Griffin, Environmental Services; Lucy Richard, Women’s Health; Jennifer Robichaud, Pediatrics; Carleen Saucier, Primary Care, Presque Isle; and Heather Winslow, Day Surgery.

Also named VIPs were: Carrie Bell of Caribou, Primary Care, Fort Fairfield; Kimberly Boxwell of Wade, Laundry Services; Anita Brooker of Westfield, Acute Rehabilitation; Bronica Dow of Bridgewater, Continuing Care, Mars Hill; Evelyn Dow of Washburn, Inpatient Pharmacy; Glenda Dwyer of Ashland, Administration; Warren Grass of Mars Hill, Medical Transport; Rebecca Holcombe of Bridgewater, Food Services, Mars Hill; Sarah Huoppi of Chapman, Health Information Management; Marcy Lamoreau of Easton, Rehabilitation and Therapy; Elizabeth Lindsay of Linneus, Sleep Diagnostics; Emily Lowell of Chapman, Outpatient Specialty Clinics; Kelly Lundeen of Mars Hill, Continuing Care, Mars Hill; Erika McGann of Mapleton, Day Surgery; Deborah Philbrook of Woodland, Primary Care, Presque Isle; Bonita Taggett of Fort Fairfield, Environmental Services; and Cleo Zaccardi of Mars Hill, Urology.

Each new VIP received a small gift in appreciation of their lengthy service for the organization.