70-Year-Old Maine Man Died in a House Fire
A 70-year-old man died in a house fire Friday afternoon at 26 Haskell Street in Carmel.
Maine Man Died in Residential Fire
Investigators believe the deceased man is Joseph Jack “who lived at the residence with his wife. He was home alone at the time of the fire,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
State Fire Marshal’s Office
The Carmel Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:57 pm on Friday. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation. Jack was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.
Fire Under Investigation
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. “There is no indication of foul play,” said Moss.
Law Enforcement and First Responders
First responders included the Carmel Fire Department, the Levant, Air National Guard, Hermon, Hampden, Newburgh and Newport Fire Departments. Also assisting was the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, Levant Ambulance and the Northern Light Ambulance.
