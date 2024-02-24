Truck Went Off the Road and Crashed into Trees in Maine

A truck crash Saturday morning on Fuller Road in Carmel is under investigation.

Police Investigating Truck Crash in Maine

The Maine State Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were both on the scene of the accident that happened around 10 am.

Truck Went off the Road and Hit Trees

Officials said the driver lost control of the truck, went off the road and hit trees. The person’s condition has not been released.

Road Closed to Traffic

Fuller Road was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash. Motorists were advised to use a different route to avoid the area, said WABI News.

